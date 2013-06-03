June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, June 3 Tigre 1 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Sunday, June 2 Argentinos Juniors 2 River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Saturday, June 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 0 Godoy Cruz 3 Arsenal 0 Independiente 0 Estudiantes 0 Friday, May 31 Quilmes 1 Racing Club 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 15 10 2 3 31 18 32 2 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29 3 River Plate 16 8 5 3 22 15 29 4 San Lorenzo 16 7 6 3 22 13 27 5 Godoy Cruz 16 7 6 3 22 14 27 6 Arsenal 16 7 5 4 20 19 26 7 Quilmes 16 6 6 4 23 19 24 8 Atletico Rafaela 16 5 7 4 18 16 22 9 Atletico Belgrano 16 4 9 3 13 10 21 10 Independiente 16 5 6 5 14 13 21 11 San Martin (San Juan) 16 5 5 6 26 25 20 12 Racing Club 16 5 5 6 18 17 20 13 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 3 8 17 26 18 14 Tigre 16 5 2 9 19 27 17 15 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16 16 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16 17 Union (Santa Fe) 16 3 7 6 16 22 16 18 Velez Sarsfield 16 3 6 7 15 18 15 19 Boca Juniors 16 2 8 6 11 26 14 20 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 5 9 10 20 11 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 3 All Boys v Newell's Old Boys (2315)