June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 3
Tigre 1 San Martin (San Juan) 3
Sunday, June 2
Argentinos Juniors 2 River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 1 Velez Sarsfield 1
Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Saturday, June 1
Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 0
Godoy Cruz 3 Arsenal 0
Independiente 0 Estudiantes 0
Friday, May 31
Quilmes 1 Racing Club 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 15 10 2 3 31 18 32
2 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29
3 River Plate 16 8 5 3 22 15 29
4 San Lorenzo 16 7 6 3 22 13 27
5 Godoy Cruz 16 7 6 3 22 14 27
6 Arsenal 16 7 5 4 20 19 26
7 Quilmes 16 6 6 4 23 19 24
8 Atletico Rafaela 16 5 7 4 18 16 22
9 Atletico Belgrano 16 4 9 3 13 10 21
10 Independiente 16 5 6 5 14 13 21
11 San Martin (San Juan) 16 5 5 6 26 25 20
12 Racing Club 16 5 5 6 18 17 20
13 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 3 8 17 26 18
14 Tigre 16 5 2 9 19 27 17
15 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16
16 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16
17 Union (Santa Fe) 16 3 7 6 16 22 16
18 Velez Sarsfield 16 3 6 7 15 18 15
19 Boca Juniors 16 2 8 6 11 26 14
20 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 5 9 10 20 11
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 3
All Boys v Newell's Old Boys (2315)