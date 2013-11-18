Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, November 17 Arsenal 3 Boca Juniors 2 River Plate 1 Olimpo 3 Rosario Central 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 Saturday, November 16 San Lorenzo 4 Atletico Belgrano 2 All Boys 2 Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 2 Estudiantes 1 Quilmes 1 Racing Club 1 Friday, November 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 16 9 3 4 27 15 30 2 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 5 2 22 13 29 3 Lanus 16 8 4 4 28 14 28 4 Arsenal 16 7 7 2 19 13 28 5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 22 19 27 6 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 6 4 20 15 24 7 Godoy Cruz 16 6 6 4 16 12 24 8 Atletico Rafaela 15 7 3 5 20 19 24 9 Argentinos Juniors 16 7 3 6 15 15 24 10 Estudiantes 16 5 8 3 15 12 23 11 Rosario Central 16 6 4 6 19 21 22 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 5 6 5 17 21 21 13 Atletico Belgrano 16 5 5 6 21 19 20 14 Quilmes 16 5 4 7 10 18 19 15 River Plate 16 4 5 7 10 12 17 16 All Boys 16 3 7 6 14 17 16 17 Tigre 15 4 4 7 13 17 16 18 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 16 25 14 19 Racing Club 16 2 3 11 8 23 9 20 Colon (Santa Fe) * 15 3 3 9 8 20 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 18 Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (2315) Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2330) Postponed