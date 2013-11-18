Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 17
Arsenal 3 Boca Juniors 2
River Plate 1 Olimpo 3
Rosario Central 2 Velez Sarsfield 3
Saturday, November 16
San Lorenzo 4 Atletico Belgrano 2
All Boys 2 Lanus 3
Godoy Cruz 2 Estudiantes 1
Quilmes 1 Racing Club 1
Friday, November 15
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 16 9 3 4 27 15 30
2 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 5 2 22 13 29
3 Lanus 16 8 4 4 28 14 28
4 Arsenal 16 7 7 2 19 13 28
5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 22 19 27
6 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 6 4 20 15 24
7 Godoy Cruz 16 6 6 4 16 12 24
8 Atletico Rafaela 15 7 3 5 20 19 24
9 Argentinos Juniors 16 7 3 6 15 15 24
10 Estudiantes 16 5 8 3 15 12 23
11 Rosario Central 16 6 4 6 19 21 22
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 5 6 5 17 21 21
13 Atletico Belgrano 16 5 5 6 21 19 20
14 Quilmes 16 5 4 7 10 18 19
15 River Plate 16 4 5 7 10 12 17
16 All Boys 16 3 7 6 14 17 16
17 Tigre 15 4 4 7 13 17 16
18 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 16 25 14
19 Racing Club 16 2 3 11 8 23 9
20 Colon (Santa Fe) * 15 3 3 9 8 20 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 18
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (2315)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2330) Postponed