Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 River Plate 0 Racing Club 1 San Martin (San Juan) 4 Quilmes 0 Saturday, September 22 Independiente 1 All Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 3 Union (Santa Fe) 3 San Lorenzo 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Friday, September 21 Atletico Belgrano 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Atletico Rafaela 3 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 3 0 10 4 18 2 Velez Sarsfield 8 5 2 1 12 4 17 3 Boca Juniors 7 5 1 1 12 8 16 4 Atletico Belgrano 8 4 3 1 9 5 15 5 Racing Club 8 4 2 2 10 5 14 6 Godoy Cruz 8 4 1 3 8 7 13 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 3 3 2 11 10 12 8 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 3 2 10 12 12 9 Arsenal 7 3 2 2 6 8 11 10 Atletico Rafaela 8 2 4 2 8 7 10 11 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 8 9 10 12 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 5 6 10 13 River Plate 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 14 San Lorenzo 8 2 3 3 6 7 9 15 Lanus 7 2 2 3 5 4 8 16 All Boys 8 1 4 3 10 12 7 17 San Martin (San Juan) 8 2 0 6 10 12 6 18 Independiente 8 0 4 4 4 10 4 19 Tigre 8 0 4 4 9 16 4 20 Union (Santa Fe) 8 0 3 5 7 13 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Lanus v Boca Juniors (2215) Monday, September 24 Estudiantes v Arsenal (2010)