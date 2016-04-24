April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Boca Juniors 0 River Plate 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Rosario Central 0
Racing Club 0 Independiente 0
Saturday, April 23
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 0
Arsenal 0 Defensa y Justicia 0
Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Lanus 2 Banfield 0
San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Friday, April 22
Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 1
Olimpo 2 Aldosivi 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 12 7 3 2 21 11 24
2 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 2 17 14 24
3 Arsenal 12 6 3 3 18 10 21
4 Independiente 12 5 5 2 14 8 20
5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19
6 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 0 6 18 19 18
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18
8 River Plate 12 3 5 4 18 18 14
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 2 6 18 23 14
10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13
11 Olimpo 12 3 3 6 9 14 12
12 Belgrano 11 3 2 6 17 19 11
13 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
14 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 15 10
15 Quilmes 11 2 4 5 15 23 10
Zone B
1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31
2 Estudiantes 12 8 2 2 21 9 26
3 Atletico Tucuman 11 7 1 3 19 13 22
4 Huracan 12 6 2 4 17 12 20
5 Boca Juniors 12 5 3 4 14 9 18
6 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 2 5 22 15 17
7 Racing Club 12 4 5 3 25 24 17
8 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 4 4 17 17 16
9 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 4 4 17 19 16
10 Aldosivi 12 3 4 5 16 22 13
11 Newell's Old Boys 12 2 6 4 14 17 12
12 Temperley 11 3 3 5 11 14 12
13 Tigre 11 2 4 5 16 16 10
14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 12 0 5 7 7 24 5
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, April 24
Belgrano v Atletico Tucuman (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 25
Tigre v Sarmiento (2200)
Tuesday, April 26
Quilmes v Temperley (0015)