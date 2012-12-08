Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 Argentinos Juniors 1 Newell's Old Boys 3 Boca Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Friday, December 7 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 1 All Boys 0 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 18 12 2 4 28 12 38 2 Newell's Old Boys 19 9 9 1 23 11 36 3 Racing Club 19 9 6 4 26 12 33 4 Lanus 18 10 3 5 23 10 33 5 Atletico Belgrano 18 9 6 3 21 13 33 6 Boca Juniors 19 9 6 4 25 20 33 7 Arsenal 19 9 4 6 19 22 31 8 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 15 28 9 River Plate 18 6 8 4 26 16 26 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 24 22 25 11 San Lorenzo 18 6 7 5 20 20 25 12 All Boys 19 5 6 8 19 27 21 13 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 5 8 20 25 20 14 Godoy Cruz 19 5 5 9 13 24 20 15 Argentinos Juniors 19 4 7 8 19 29 19 16 Quilmes 18 3 9 6 16 23 18 17 San Martin (San Juan) 18 4 5 9 21 25 17 18 Independiente 17 3 6 8 13 21 15 19 Tigre 17 1 8 8 15 26 11 20 Union (Santa Fe) 19 0 7 12 16 33 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Atletico Belgrano v Estudiantes (2215) Atletico Rafaela v Velez Sarsfield (2215) Sunday, December 9 Lanus v San Lorenzo (0030) Independiente v Colon (Santa Fe) (2000) San Martin (San Juan) v River Plate (2000) Quilmes v Tigre (2100) Postponed