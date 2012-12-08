Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Argentinos Juniors 1 Newell's Old Boys 3
Boca Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Friday, December 7
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 1
All Boys 0 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 18 12 2 4 28 12 38
2 Newell's Old Boys 19 9 9 1 23 11 36
3 Racing Club 19 9 6 4 26 12 33
4 Lanus 18 10 3 5 23 10 33
5 Atletico Belgrano 18 9 6 3 21 13 33
6 Boca Juniors 19 9 6 4 25 20 33
7 Arsenal 19 9 4 6 19 22 31
8 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 15 28
9 River Plate 18 6 8 4 26 16 26
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 24 22 25
11 San Lorenzo 18 6 7 5 20 20 25
12 All Boys 19 5 6 8 19 27 21
13 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 5 8 20 25 20
14 Godoy Cruz 19 5 5 9 13 24 20
15 Argentinos Juniors 19 4 7 8 19 29 19
16 Quilmes 18 3 9 6 16 23 18
17 San Martin (San Juan) 18 4 5 9 21 25 17
18 Independiente 17 3 6 8 13 21 15
19 Tigre 17 1 8 8 15 26 11
20 Union (Santa Fe) 19 0 7 12 16 33 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 8
Atletico Belgrano v Estudiantes (2215)
Atletico Rafaela v Velez Sarsfield (2215)
Sunday, December 9
Lanus v San Lorenzo (0030)
Independiente v Colon (Santa Fe) (2000)
San Martin (San Juan) v River Plate (2000)
Quilmes v Tigre (2100) Postponed