Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Rosario Central 3 Boca Juniors 1
Tigre 0 Racing Club 0
Saturday, November 7
Estudiantes 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Olimpo 1 Banfield 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Defensa y Justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 0
Friday, November 6
Lanus 2 Sarmiento 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Boca Juniors 30 20 4 6 49 26 64
2 San Lorenzo 30 18 7 5 44 20 61
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 30 16 11 3 47 26 59
4 Racing Club 30 16 9 5 40 23 57
5 Independiente 29 13 12 4 43 22 51
6 Estudiantes 30 14 9 7 34 28 51
7 Belgrano 29 14 8 7 32 22 50
8 Banfield 30 14 8 8 38 32 50
9 River Plate 30 13 10 7 46 33 49
10 Tigre 30 12 10 8 32 25 46
11 Quilmes 29 13 6 10 37 35 45
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 8 10 41 38 44
13 Lanus 30 10 12 8 33 29 42
14 Union (Santa Fe) 30 9 14 7 38 37 41
15 Newell's Old Boys 30 10 10 10 27 30 40
16 San Martin (San Juan) 30 8 13 9 32 34 37
17 Aldosivi 29 10 7 12 35 40 37
18 Olimpo 30 8 12 10 23 26 36
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 7 13 10 26 31 34
20 Defensa y Justicia 30 8 8 14 27 31 32
21 Godoy Cruz 30 8 8 14 32 40 32
22 Argentinos Juniors 29 8 8 13 30 38 32
23 Sarmiento 30 7 9 14 24 34 30
24 Huracan 29 6 11 12 28 36 29
25 Velez Sarsfield 29 7 8 14 27 36 29
26 Temperley 29 6 11 12 19 29 29
27 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 25 44 27
28 Nueva Chicago 29 6 8 15 27 37 26
29 Atletico Rafaela 30 4 11 15 29 51 23
30 Crucero del Norte 29 3 5 21 21 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 9
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (0030)
Huracan v Belgrano (1830)
Nueva Chicago v Quilmes (1830)
Temperley v Argentinos Juniors (1830)
Crucero del Norte v Aldosivi (2310)