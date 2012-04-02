April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship results and standings o n Sunday. Estudiantes 0 Boca Juniors 3 All Boys 0 Arsenal 2 Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 0 San Lorenzo 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 San MartÃn (San Juan) 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Played on Saturday. Independiente 2 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 Tigre 1 Argentinos Juniors 2 Olimpo 2 Banfield 5 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Played on Friday. Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 8 5 2 1 16 7 17 ------------------------- 2 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 1 2 9 5 16 3 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 3 1 14 7 15 4 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 9 5 15 5 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 9 7 15 6 Tigre 8 4 2 2 10 5 14 7 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 5 1 11 7 11 8 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 9 Atletico Belgrano 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 2 4 2 11 11 10 11 All Boys 8 2 4 2 4 6 10 12 San Martin (San Juan) 8 2 3 3 9 10 9 13 Independiente 8 3 0 5 10 14 9 14 Racing Club 8 2 2 4 7 8 8 15 Godoy Cruz 8 1 5 2 6 8 8 16 Banfield 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 17 San Lorenzo 8 2 2 4 7 13 8 18 Lanus 8 2 1 5 8 10 7 19 Atletico Rafaela 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 20 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 10 17 7 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

