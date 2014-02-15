Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, February 15 All Boys 0 Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 Friday, February 14 Godoy Cruz 2 Quilmes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 4 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 River Plate 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Lanus 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 11 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 15 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 19 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, February 15 Tigre v Olimpo (2210) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 15 San Lorenzo v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, February 16 Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (0015) Gimnasia-La Plata v Newell's Old Boys (2000) Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (2000) Rosario Central v River Plate (2115) Monday, February 17 Boca Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (0030)