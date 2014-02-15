Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 15
All Boys 0 Estudiantes 1
Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 3
Friday, February 14
Godoy Cruz 2 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 River Plate 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Lanus 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
11 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, February 15
Tigre v Olimpo (2210)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 15
San Lorenzo v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, February 16
Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (0015)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (2000)
Rosario Central v River Plate (2115)
Monday, February 17
Boca Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (0030)