April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 13 Arsenal 3 Newell's Old Boys 0 Sunday, April 12 Argentinos Juniors 1 River Plate 2 Banfield 1 Lanus 2 Boca Juniors 0 Nueva Chicago 0 Olimpo 0 Defensa y justicia 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Sarmiento 1 Saturday, April 11 Racing Club 2 Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1 Independiente 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Aldosivi 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 Rosario Central 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Friday, April 10 Temperley 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Crucero del Norte 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 9 7 0 2 16 5 21 2 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 15 4 21 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 9 6 3 0 20 12 21 4 Rosario Central 9 6 3 0 15 8 21 5 Racing Club 9 4 4 1 13 6 16 6 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16 7 Banfield 9 5 1 3 13 9 16 8 Lanus 9 4 3 2 11 8 15 9 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 10 Independiente 9 3 4 2 15 11 13 11 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 4 2 9 10 13 12 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 13 Sarmiento 9 3 3 3 14 14 12 14 Tigre 8 3 3 2 7 7 12 15 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 5 2 11 12 11 16 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 10 12 11 17 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 11 12 10 18 Defensa y justicia 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 20 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 10 13 9 20 Quilmes 8 2 3 3 10 13 9 22 Temperley 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9 24 Huracan 9 2 1 6 8 12 7 25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7 26 Arsenal 8 1 3 4 8 12 6 27 Crucero del Norte 9 1 3 5 5 11 6 28 Olimpo 9 0 5 4 2 8 5 29 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5 30 Nueva Chicago 9 0 4 5 7 14 4 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 13 Tigre v Estudiantes (2310) Tuesday, April 14 Belgrano v Quilmes (0010)