Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 17
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 1
Sunday, October 16
Patronato 2 River Plate 1
Arsenal 1 San Lorenzo 3
Boca Juniors 2 Sarmiento 0
Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Olimpo 1 Tigre 4
Saturday, October 15
Independiente 0 Atletico Tucuman 2
Atletico Rafaela 3 Racing Club 2
Estudiantes 3 Rosario Central 2
Huracan 1 Temperley 2
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Talleres 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Friday, October 14
Belgrano 0 Aldosivi 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 6 5 1 0 12 2 16
2 San Lorenzo 6 4 2 0 12 6 14
3 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 2 0 7 2 14
4 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 11 4 11
-------------------------
5 River Plate 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
6 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 11 5 11
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
8 Independiente 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
9 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
10 Lanus 6 2 3 1 5 2 9
-------------------------
11 Atletico Tucuman 6 3 0 3 7 8 9
12 Rosario Central 6 2 2 2 9 6 8
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 5 4 8
14 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
15 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 5 8
16 Temperley 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
17 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 4 10 7
18 Huracan 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
19 Tigre 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
20 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
21 Belgrano 6 1 3 2 3 5 6
22 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
23 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
24 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
25 Talleres 6 1 2 3 5 6 5
26 Olimpo 6 1 2 3 5 7 5
27 Sarmiento 6 1 2 3 2 5 5
28 Patronato 6 1 1 4 4 8 4
29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3
30 Arsenal 6 0 2 4 5 15 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana