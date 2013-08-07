Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 7
Argentinos Juniors 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Boca Juniors 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Estudiantes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
18 River Plate 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, August 8
Estudiantes v All Boys (0015)
Atletico Rafaela v Lanus (2000)
Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (2000)
Friday, August 9
Velez Sarsfield v Arsenal (0015)
Olimpo v Tigre (2000)
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2210)
Saturday, August 10
River Plate v Rosario Central (0015)