Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 7 Argentinos Juniors 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 Boca Juniors 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Estudiantes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 18 River Plate 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, August 8 Estudiantes v All Boys (0015) Atletico Rafaela v Lanus (2000) Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (2000) Friday, August 9 Velez Sarsfield v Arsenal (0015) Olimpo v Tigre (2000) Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2210) Saturday, August 10 River Plate v Rosario Central (0015)