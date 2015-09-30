Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 30
Godoy Cruz 1 Racing Club 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 26 18 4 4 45 20 58
2 San Lorenzo 26 16 6 4 38 16 54
3 Rosario Central 26 14 10 2 39 21 52
4 Racing Club 26 14 7 5 34 22 49
5 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45
6 Independiente 26 11 12 3 36 21 45
7 Belgrano 26 12 7 7 28 20 43
8 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
9 Tigre 26 11 9 6 28 21 42
10 Estudiantes 26 11 9 6 26 25 42
11 Quilmes 26 11 6 9 32 30 39
12 Lanus 26 9 11 6 29 23 38
13 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 26 10 7 9 34 33 37
15 Newell's Old Boys 26 8 9 9 22 24 33
16 San Martin (San Juan) 26 7 11 8 30 31 32
17 Sarmiento 26 7 9 10 22 26 30
18 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
19 Temperley 26 6 11 9 18 21 29
20 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29
21 Argentinos Juniors 26 7 8 11 28 34 29
22 Defensa y Justicia 25 7 6 12 25 28 27
23 Velez Sarsfield 26 6 8 12 25 33 26
24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26
25 Godoy Cruz 26 6 7 13 23 35 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24
27 Arsenal 26 6 5 15 22 39 23
28 Atletico Rafaela 26 4 10 12 27 44 22
29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17
30 Crucero del Norte 26 3 5 18 21 45 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 2
Belgrano v Defensa y Justicia (2300)
Saturday, October 3
Quilmes v San Martin (San Juan) (0010)
Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (1800)
Sarmiento v Estudiantes (1910)
Argentinos Juniors v Tigre (2010)
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2110)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (2330)
Sunday, October 4
Velez Sarsfield v Nueva Chicago (1700)
Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1900)
Godoy Cruz v Temperley (1910)
Boca Juniors v Crucero del Norte (2115)
Newell's Old Boys v Huracan (2230)
Monday, October 5
Independiente v River Plate (0030)
Aldosivi v Lanus (2300)
Tuesday, October 6
Banfield v Racing Club (0010)