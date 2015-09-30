Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 30 Godoy Cruz 1 Racing Club 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 26 18 4 4 45 20 58 2 San Lorenzo 26 16 6 4 38 16 54 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 26 14 10 2 39 21 52 4 Racing Club 26 14 7 5 34 22 49 5 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45 6 Independiente 26 11 12 3 36 21 45 7 Belgrano 26 12 7 7 28 20 43 8 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43 9 Tigre 26 11 9 6 28 21 42 10 Estudiantes 26 11 9 6 26 25 42 11 Quilmes 26 11 6 9 32 30 39 12 Lanus 26 9 11 6 29 23 38 13 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 26 10 7 9 34 33 37 15 Newell's Old Boys 26 8 9 9 22 24 33 16 San Martin (San Juan) 26 7 11 8 30 31 32 17 Sarmiento 26 7 9 10 22 26 30 18 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30 19 Temperley 26 6 11 9 18 21 29 20 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29 21 Argentinos Juniors 26 7 8 11 28 34 29 22 Defensa y Justicia 25 7 6 12 25 28 27 23 Velez Sarsfield 26 6 8 12 25 33 26 24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26 25 Godoy Cruz 26 6 7 13 23 35 25 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24 27 Arsenal 26 6 5 15 22 39 23 28 Atletico Rafaela 26 4 10 12 27 44 22 29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17 30 Crucero del Norte 26 3 5 18 21 45 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 2 Belgrano v Defensa y Justicia (2300) Saturday, October 3 Quilmes v San Martin (San Juan) (0010) Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (1800) Sarmiento v Estudiantes (1910) Argentinos Juniors v Tigre (2010) San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2110) Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (2330) Sunday, October 4 Velez Sarsfield v Nueva Chicago (1700) Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1900) Godoy Cruz v Temperley (1910) Boca Juniors v Crucero del Norte (2115) Newell's Old Boys v Huracan (2230) Monday, October 5 Independiente v River Plate (0030) Aldosivi v Lanus (2300) Tuesday, October 6 Banfield v Racing Club (0010)