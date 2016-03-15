March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Boca Juniors 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Sarmiento 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Sunday, March 13
Atletico Tucuman 1 Aldosivi 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 4 River Plate 1
Estudiantes 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Patronato 1 Rosario Central 0
Temperley 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Saturday, March 12
San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 2
Banfield 1 Independiente 3
Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 2
Olimpo 2 Belgrano 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Tigre 0
Friday, March 11
Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Racing Club 2 Lanus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14
2 Godoy Cruz 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
3 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 5 13
4 San Lorenzo 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 0 3 15 15 12
6 Independiente 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
8 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
9 Patronato 7 2 3 2 10 11 9
10 River Plate 7 2 2 3 13 13 8
11 Belgrano 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
12 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
13 Banfield 7 1 3 3 9 12 6
14 Sarmiento 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
15 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4
Zone B
1 Lanus 7 5 1 1 11 5 16
2 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 1 2 18 8 13
3 Estudiantes 7 4 1 2 11 5 13
4 Atletico Tucuman 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
5 San Martin (San Juan) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
6 Boca Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 4 11
7 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11
8 Temperley 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
9 Aldosivi 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
10 Huracan 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
11 Union (Santa Fe) 7 1 3 3 11 14 6
12 Tigre 6 1 2 3 7 7 5
13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5
14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 5 16 2