Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Thursday
Thursday, August 8
Atletico Rafaela 2 Lanus 1
Quilmes 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Wednesday, August 7
Estudiantes 1 All Boys 0
Argentinos Juniors 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Boca Juniors 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
2 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
4 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Quilmes 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
12 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
19 River Plate 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 9
Velez Sarsfield v Arsenal (0015)
Olimpo v Tigre (2000)
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2210)
Saturday, August 10
River Plate v Rosario Central (0015)