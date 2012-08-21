Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, August 20
Newell's Old Boys 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Arsenal 2 Argentinos Juniors 2
Quilmes 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Sunday, August 19
Tigre 2 River Plate 3
Godoy Cruz 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Racing Club 2 Independiente 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 2
Saturday, August 18
San Lorenzo 0 Estudiantes 1
Boca Juniors 3 All Boys 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Belgrano 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Quilmes 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Racing Club 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Godoy Cruz 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Newell's Old Boys 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
6 River Plate 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
7 Boca Juniors 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
8 Estudiantes 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
9 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
10 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
11 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
12 San Lorenzo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Lanus 3 1 0 2 2 2 3
14 All Boys 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
15 Atletico Rafaela 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
16 Independiente 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
17 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
18 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
19 Tigre 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
20 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 0 3 1 5 0