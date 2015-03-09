March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 1
Defensa y justicia 1 Banfield 0
Lanus 0 Arsenal 0
River Plate 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Sarmiento 1
Saturday, March 7
Independiente 1 Belgrano 2
Newell's Old Boys 2 Crucero del Norte 0
Aldosivi 1 Quilmes 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Godoy Cruz 2
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 3
Friday, March 6
Atletico Rafaela 1 Racing Club 1
Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12
2 Boca Juniors 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
-------------------------
3 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
4 River Plate 4 2 2 0 10 6 8
5 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
6 Argentinos Juniors 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
7 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
9 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
10 Independiente 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
11 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
13 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
14 Lanus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
15 Defensa y justicia 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
16 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
17 Banfield 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
18 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
19 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
22 Sarmiento 4 0 3 1 5 8 3
23 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
24 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
25 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
25 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
28 Crucero del Norte 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
29 Olimpo 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 9
Temperley v Tigre (2300)
Tuesday, March 10
Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)