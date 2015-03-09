March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 1 Defensa y justicia 1 Banfield 0 Lanus 0 Arsenal 0 River Plate 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Sarmiento 1 Saturday, March 7 Independiente 1 Belgrano 2 Newell's Old Boys 2 Crucero del Norte 0 Aldosivi 1 Quilmes 1 Nueva Chicago 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 3 Friday, March 6 Atletico Rafaela 1 Racing Club 1 Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 2 Boca Juniors 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 ------------------------- 3 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 4 River Plate 4 2 2 0 10 6 8 5 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 6 Argentinos Juniors 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 7 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 9 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 10 Independiente 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 11 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 13 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 14 Lanus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 15 Defensa y justicia 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 16 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 17 Banfield 4 1 1 2 4 3 4 18 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 19 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 20 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 22 Sarmiento 4 0 3 1 5 8 3 23 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 24 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 25 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 28 Crucero del Norte 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 29 Olimpo 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 9 Temperley v Tigre (2300) Tuesday, March 10 Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)