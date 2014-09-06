Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 6
Atletico Rafaela 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Estudiantes 3 Atletico Belgrano 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 5 4 1 0 13 2 13
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12
4 Estudiantes 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
5 Rosario Central 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
6 Arsenal 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
7 Independiente 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
8 Racing Club 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
9 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
10 Lanus 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
11 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
13 Banfield 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
14 Boca Juniors 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
15 Atletico Belgrano 6 1 2 3 7 8 5
16 Tigre 5 1 1 3 5 4 4
17 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
18 Defensa y justicia 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
19 San Lorenzo 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
20 Quilmes 5 0 3 2 4 9 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 6
Banfield v Independiente (2315)
Sunday, September 7
Godoy Cruz v Defensa y justicia (1815)
Rosario Central v San Lorenzo (1815)
Racing Club v Lanus (2015)
River Plate v Tigre (2215)
Monday, September 8
Olimpo v Boca Juniors (0030)
Quilmes v Arsenal (2330)