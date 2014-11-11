Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 10 Newell's Old Boys 3 San Lorenzo 1 Sunday, November 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2 Tigre 0 Estudiantes 1 Rosario Central 0 Racing Club 1 Banfield 0 Saturday, November 8 Independiente 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 3 Godoy Cruz 4 Belgrano 3 Defensa y justicia 0 Olimpo 2 Quilmes 1 Friday, November 7 Lanus 3 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 14 9 5 0 29 8 32 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 14 9 3 2 23 14 30 3 Racing Club 15 9 2 4 24 16 29 4 Independiente 14 8 2 4 24 20 26 5 Boca Juniors 15 8 2 5 19 17 26 6 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 17 16 23 7 Atletico Rafaela 15 6 4 5 20 18 22 8 Velez Sarsfield 15 6 3 6 18 16 21 9 Newell's Old Boys 14 5 6 3 17 17 21 10 Belgrano 15 5 4 6 19 20 19 11 Arsenal 14 5 3 6 15 18 18 12 Tigre 14 5 2 7 19 18 17 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 4 5 6 10 12 17 14 San Lorenzo 15 5 2 8 16 20 17 15 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17 16 Banfield 15 4 4 7 17 17 16 17 Rosario Central 15 5 1 9 17 22 16 18 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13 19 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12 20 Defensa y justicia 14 3 3 8 16 27 12 1: Copa Libertadores