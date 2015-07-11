July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 11
Belgrano 2 Argentinos Juniors 1
River Plate 1 Temperley 1
Friday, July 10
Estudiantes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Arsenal 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 15 10 2 3 23 8 32
2 Boca Juniors 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
-------------------------
3 River Plate 16 8 7 1 28 17 31
4 Racing Club 15 8 6 1 21 8 30
5 Belgrano 16 9 3 4 21 12 30
6 Rosario Central 15 7 7 1 21 14 28
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 7 5 4 23 18 26
8 Tigre 15 7 5 3 16 11 26
9 Estudiantes 16 6 6 4 16 17 24
10 Newell's Old Boys 15 6 5 4 16 15 23
11 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 24 22 22
12 Banfield 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
13 Lanus 15 5 6 4 17 16 21
14 Aldosivi 15 6 3 6 20 20 21
15 Argentinos Juniors 16 5 6 5 13 16 21
16 Independiente 15 4 8 3 19 15 20
17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 8 4 20 20 20
18 Velez Sarsfield 15 5 3 7 17 17 18
19 Sarmiento 15 4 6 5 16 18 18
20 Temperley 16 4 6 6 12 14 18
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 3 8 4 14 18 17
22 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 13 19 17
23 Quilmes 15 4 4 7 18 23 16
24 Huracan 15 3 4 8 15 21 13
25 Crucero del Norte 15 3 4 8 13 20 13
26 Atletico Rafaela 15 2 6 7 15 22 12
27 Defensa y justicia 15 2 5 8 14 21 11
28 Olimpo 15 1 8 6 6 14 11
29 Arsenal 16 1 5 10 7 23 8
30 Nueva Chicago 15 0 6 9 7 22 6
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 11
Quilmes v Banfield (2210)
Union (Santa Fe) v San Lorenzo (2210)
Huracan v Defensa y justicia (2330)
Sunday, July 12
Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (0030)
Nueva Chicago v Colon (Santa Fe) (1700)
Independiente v Olimpo (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2000)
Godoy Cruz v Crucero del Norte (2115)
Monday, July 13
Sarmiento v Boca Juniors (0030)
Aldosivi v Rosario Central (2100)
Tuesday, July 14
Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (0010)