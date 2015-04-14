April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 13
Belgrano 2 Quilmes 1
Tigre 2 Estudiantes 0
Arsenal 3 Newell's Old Boys 0
Sunday, April 12
Argentinos Juniors 1 River Plate 2
Banfield 1 Lanus 2
Boca Juniors 0 Nueva Chicago 0
Olimpo 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Sarmiento 1
Saturday, April 11
Racing Club 2 Huracan 0
San Lorenzo 1 Independiente 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Aldosivi 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Velez Sarsfield 2
Rosario Central 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Friday, April 10
Temperley 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Crucero del Norte 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 9 7 0 2 16 5 21
2 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 15 4 21
-------------------------
3 River Plate 9 6 3 0 20 12 21
4 Rosario Central 9 6 3 0 15 8 21
5 Belgrano 9 6 1 2 15 8 19
6 Racing Club 9 4 4 1 13 6 16
7 Banfield 9 5 1 3 13 9 16
8 Lanus 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
9 Tigre 9 4 3 2 9 7 15
10 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
11 Independiente 9 3 4 2 15 11 13
12 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 4 2 9 10 13
13 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
14 Sarmiento 9 3 3 3 14 14 12
15 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 5 2 11 12 11
16 Estudiantes 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
17 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
18 Defensa y justicia 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
20 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
21 Temperley 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
22 Quilmes 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
24 Huracan 9 2 1 6 8 12 7
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
26 Arsenal 8 1 3 4 8 12 6
27 Crucero del Norte 9 1 3 5 5 11 6
28 Olimpo 9 0 5 4 2 8 5
29 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5
30 Nueva Chicago 9 0 4 5 7 14 4
1-2: Copa Libertadores