Soccer-North American trio seek to avoid rival World Cup bids
MANCHESTER, England, April 11 The three-nation North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup is asking FIFA to fast-track its proposal without a competitive bidding process.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 16 Tigre 1 Huracan 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 2 Godoy Cruz 7 4 2 1 13 7 14 3 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 4 San Lorenzo 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 0 3 15 15 12 6 Independiente 7 3 2 2 10 7 11 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 1 3 8 10 10 8 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 9 Patronato 7 2 3 2 10 11 9 10 River Plate 7 2 2 3 13 13 8 11 Belgrano 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 12 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 13 Banfield 7 1 3 3 9 12 6 14 Sarmiento 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 15 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4 Zone B 1 Lanus 7 5 1 1 11 5 16 2 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 1 2 18 8 13 3 Estudiantes 7 4 1 2 11 5 13 4 Atletico Tucuman 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 5 San Martin (San Juan) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 6 Boca Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 4 11 7 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11 8 Huracan 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 9 Temperley 7 2 3 2 5 5 9 10 Aldosivi 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 11 Union (Santa Fe) 7 1 3 3 11 14 6 12 Tigre 7 1 2 4 8 9 5 13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5 14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 5 16 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 18 Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (2200) Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200) Saturday, March 19 Estudiantes v Defensa y Justicia (0015) Belgrano v Velez Sarsfield (1830) Colon (Santa Fe) v Union (Santa Fe) (1830) Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Tucuman (2045) Godoy Cruz v Olimpo (2045) Independiente v Patronato (2300) Sunday, March 20 Quilmes v San Lorenzo (1830) Huracan v Temperley (2045) River Plate v Banfield (2045) Lanus v Boca Juniors (2300) Monday, March 21 Rosario Central v Sarmiento (2200) Tuesday, March 22 Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (0015) Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (0015)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Copa Bogota Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 1-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-1 Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 2-6 6-3 6-4 5-Magda Linette (Poland) beat Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) 6-1 6-3 Sara Errani (Italy) beat 7-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) 6-2 6-4 Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) beat Irina Falconi (U.S.) 6-2 6-4