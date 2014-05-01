May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 30
Lanus 0 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 9 3 4 24 16 30
-------------------------
2 Godoy Cruz 16 8 4 4 19 13 28
3 River Plate 16 8 4 4 18 13 28
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 7 6 3 12 8 27
5 Estudiantes 16 6 8 2 14 9 26
6 Lanus 16 8 2 6 19 19 26
7 San Lorenzo 16 6 6 4 15 14 24
8 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 2 7 28 23 23
9 Boca Juniors 16 6 5 5 18 13 23
10 Olimpo 16 6 5 5 15 13 23
11 Rosario Central 16 6 5 5 18 19 23
12 Newell's Old Boys 16 5 6 5 15 12 21
13 Atletico Belgrano 16 3 9 4 16 19 18
14 Quilmes 16 5 3 8 13 17 18
15 Tigre 16 3 8 5 9 11 17
16 Racing Club 16 4 4 8 16 19 16
17 Atletico Rafaela 16 3 7 6 19 24 16
18 Argentinos Juniors 16 3 6 7 7 15 15
19 Arsenal 16 4 2 10 15 24 14
20 All Boys 16 3 5 8 11 20 14
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 2
Quilmes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)
Saturday, May 3
Colon (Santa Fe) v Estudiantes (1800)
Rosario Central v Olimpo (2010)
Godoy Cruz v Velez Sarsfield (2220)
San Lorenzo v Atletico Rafaela (2330)
Sunday, May 4
Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Lanus (2010)
River Plate v Racing Club (2115)
Monday, May 5
All Boys v Boca Juniors (0030)
Tigre v Atletico Belgrano (2310)