May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 30 Lanus 0 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 9 3 4 24 16 30 ------------------------- 2 Godoy Cruz 16 8 4 4 19 13 28 3 River Plate 16 8 4 4 18 13 28 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 7 6 3 12 8 27 5 Estudiantes 16 6 8 2 14 9 26 6 Lanus 16 8 2 6 19 19 26 7 San Lorenzo 16 6 6 4 15 14 24 8 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 2 7 28 23 23 9 Boca Juniors 16 6 5 5 18 13 23 10 Olimpo 16 6 5 5 15 13 23 11 Rosario Central 16 6 5 5 18 19 23 12 Newell's Old Boys 16 5 6 5 15 12 21 13 Atletico Belgrano 16 3 9 4 16 19 18 14 Quilmes 16 5 3 8 13 17 18 15 Tigre 16 3 8 5 9 11 17 16 Racing Club 16 4 4 8 16 19 16 17 Atletico Rafaela 16 3 7 6 19 24 16 18 Argentinos Juniors 16 3 6 7 7 15 15 19 Arsenal 16 4 2 10 15 24 14 20 All Boys 16 3 5 8 11 20 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 2 Quilmes v Argentinos Juniors (2310) Saturday, May 3 Colon (Santa Fe) v Estudiantes (1800) Rosario Central v Olimpo (2010) Godoy Cruz v Velez Sarsfield (2220) San Lorenzo v Atletico Rafaela (2330) Sunday, May 4 Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (2000) Gimnasia-La Plata v Lanus (2010) River Plate v Racing Club (2115) Monday, May 5 All Boys v Boca Juniors (0030) Tigre v Atletico Belgrano (2310)