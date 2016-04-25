April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, April 25 Tigre 2 Sarmiento 0 Sunday, April 24 Belgrano 0 Atletico Tucuman 0 Boca Juniors 0 River Plate 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Rosario Central 0 Racing Club 0 Independiente 0 Saturday, April 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 0 Arsenal 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Lanus 2 Banfield 0 San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Friday, April 22 Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 1 Olimpo 2 Aldosivi 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 12 7 3 2 21 11 24 2 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 2 17 14 24 3 Arsenal 12 6 3 3 18 10 21 4 Independiente 12 5 5 2 14 8 20 5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19 6 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 0 6 18 19 18 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18 8 River Plate 12 3 5 4 18 18 14 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 2 6 18 23 14 10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13 11 Belgrano 12 3 3 6 17 19 12 12 Olimpo 12 3 3 6 9 14 12 13 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11 14 Quilmes 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 15 Sarmiento 12 2 4 6 8 17 10 Zone B 1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31 2 Estudiantes 12 8 2 2 21 9 26 3 Atletico Tucuman 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 4 Huracan 12 6 2 4 17 12 20 5 Boca Juniors 12 5 3 4 14 9 18 6 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 2 5 22 15 17 7 Racing Club 12 4 5 3 25 24 17 8 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 4 4 17 17 16 9 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 4 4 17 19 16 10 Tigre 12 3 4 5 18 16 13 11 Aldosivi 12 3 4 5 16 22 13 12 Newell's Old Boys 12 2 6 4 14 17 12 13 Temperley 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 12 0 5 7 7 24 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 26 Quilmes v Temperley (0015)