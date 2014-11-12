Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 12 Tigre 3 Lanus 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 14 9 5 0 29 8 32 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 15 9 3 3 23 17 30 3 Racing Club 15 9 2 4 24 16 29 4 Independiente 14 8 2 4 24 20 26 5 Boca Juniors 15 8 2 5 19 17 26 6 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 17 16 23 7 Atletico Rafaela 15 6 4 5 20 18 22 8 Velez Sarsfield 15 6 3 6 18 16 21 9 Newell's Old Boys 14 5 6 3 17 17 21 10 Tigre 15 6 2 7 22 18 20 11 Belgrano 15 5 4 6 19 20 19 12 Arsenal 14 5 3 6 15 18 18 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 4 5 6 10 12 17 14 San Lorenzo 15 5 2 8 16 20 17 15 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17 16 Banfield 15 4 4 7 17 17 16 17 Rosario Central 15 5 1 9 17 22 16 18 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13 19 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12 20 Defensa y justicia 14 3 3 8 16 27 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 12 River Plate v Estudiantes (2310) Thursday, November 13 Arsenal v Independiente (2200) Friday, November 14 Defensa y justicia v Atletico Rafaela (2210) Saturday, November 15 Rosario Central v Velez Sarsfield (0030) Gimnasia-La Plata v Banfield (2000) San Lorenzo v Belgrano (2000) Quilmes v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, November 16 Godoy Cruz v Estudiantes (2000) Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (2000) River Plate v Olimpo (2115) Monday, November 17 Arsenal v Boca Juniors (0030) Independiente v Lanus (2330)