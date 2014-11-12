Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 12
Tigre 3 Lanus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 14 9 5 0 29 8 32
-------------------------
2 Lanus 15 9 3 3 23 17 30
3 Racing Club 15 9 2 4 24 16 29
4 Independiente 14 8 2 4 24 20 26
5 Boca Juniors 15 8 2 5 19 17 26
6 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 17 16 23
7 Atletico Rafaela 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
8 Velez Sarsfield 15 6 3 6 18 16 21
9 Newell's Old Boys 14 5 6 3 17 17 21
10 Tigre 15 6 2 7 22 18 20
11 Belgrano 15 5 4 6 19 20 19
12 Arsenal 14 5 3 6 15 18 18
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 4 5 6 10 12 17
14 San Lorenzo 15 5 2 8 16 20 17
15 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17
16 Banfield 15 4 4 7 17 17 16
17 Rosario Central 15 5 1 9 17 22 16
18 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13
19 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12
20 Defensa y justicia 14 3 3 8 16 27 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 12
River Plate v Estudiantes (2310)
Thursday, November 13
Arsenal v Independiente (2200)
Friday, November 14
Defensa y justicia v Atletico Rafaela (2210)
Saturday, November 15
Rosario Central v Velez Sarsfield (0030)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Banfield (2000)
San Lorenzo v Belgrano (2000)
Quilmes v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, November 16
Godoy Cruz v Estudiantes (2000)
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
River Plate v Olimpo (2115)
Monday, November 17
Arsenal v Boca Juniors (0030)
Independiente v Lanus (2330)