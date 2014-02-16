Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, February 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Newell's Old Boys 0 Lanus 0 Atletico Rafaela 3 Rosario Central 1 River Plate 1 Saturday, February 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 0 All Boys 0 Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 Tigre 0 Olimpo 0 Friday, February 14 Godoy Cruz 2 Quilmes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Olimpo 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 River Plate 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Rosario Central 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 7 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 9 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 10 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 13 Tigre 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 15 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 17 Lanus 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 18 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 19 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 20 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 17 Boca Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (0030)