Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 16
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Newell's Old Boys 0
Lanus 0 Atletico Rafaela 3
Rosario Central 1 River Plate 1
Saturday, February 15
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 0
All Boys 0 Estudiantes 1
Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 3
Tigre 0 Olimpo 0
Friday, February 14
Godoy Cruz 2 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Olimpo 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
5 River Plate 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Rosario Central 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
7 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
9 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
13 Tigre 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
14 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
15 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
16 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 Lanus 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
18 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
19 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 17
Boca Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (0030)