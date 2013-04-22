April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 22 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 0 Sunday, April 21 Godoy Cruz 1 River Plate 2 Arsenal 1 San Lorenzo 3 Atletico Rafaela 2 Independiente 0 Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Saturday, April 20 Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 0 All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Newell's Old Boys 3 Friday, April 19 Racing Club 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 10 6 4 0 15 4 22 2 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 1 2 19 11 22 3 River Plate 10 6 2 2 13 9 20 4 Atletico Rafaela 10 4 4 2 15 9 16 5 Quilmes 10 4 4 2 16 13 16 6 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 10 8 16 7 Arsenal 10 4 4 2 12 11 16 8 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 9 Atletico Belgrano 10 3 5 2 9 7 14 10 San Lorenzo 10 3 4 3 9 9 13 11 All Boys 10 3 3 4 12 11 12 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 3 4 14 18 12 13 Union (Santa Fe) 10 2 5 3 9 11 11 14 Tigre 9 3 1 5 13 16 10 15 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9 16 Independiente 10 2 3 5 6 11 9 17 Boca Juniors 10 1 6 3 8 16 9 18 San Martin (San Juan) 10 1 5 4 13 16 8 19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7 20 Estudiantes 10 0 4 6 8 16 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 22 Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2330)