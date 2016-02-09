Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, February 8 Sarmiento 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Estudiantes 0 Lanus 1 River Plate 5 Quilmes 1 Sunday, February 7 Atletico Tucuman 2 Racing Club 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Arsenal 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Independiente 1 Belgrano 0 Saturday, February 6 Temperley 0 Boca Juniors 0 Aldosivi 3 Olimpo 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Tigre 1 Patronato 2 San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Friday, February 5 Rosario Central 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Banfield 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Huracan 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Banfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Patronato 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 14 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 15 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Zone B 1 Aldosivi 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Temperley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)