April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Arsenal 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Huracan 1
Racing Club 1 Tigre 1 aband.23'
San Lorenzo 1 Sarmiento 0
Friday, April 7
Aldosivi 1 Estudiantes 4
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Rosario Central 2 Atletico Tucuman 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 41 16 40
2 Newell's Old Boys 19 11 5 3 27 13 38
3 Estudiantes 19 11 4 4 34 19 37
4 San Lorenzo 19 11 4 4 36 25 37
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 10 3 6 19 14 33
-------------------------
6 River Plate 18 9 5 4 29 20 32
7 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 8 6 4 17 11 30
9 Banfield 18 9 3 6 24 22 30
10 Lanus 18 8 5 5 22 18 29
11 Talleres 17 7 5 5 17 13 26
-------------------------
12 Union (Santa Fe) 18 7 5 6 20 21 26
13 Rosario Central 19 6 7 6 21 18 25
14 Independiente 16 6 6 4 12 11 24
15 Atletico Tucuman 19 6 6 7 21 21 24
16 Patronato 18 6 5 7 18 18 23
17 Godoy Cruz 19 7 2 10 19 26 23
18 Atletico Rafaela 19 6 4 9 18 19 22
19 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21
20 Olimpo 18 4 8 6 15 16 20
21 Huracan 19 4 8 7 14 17 20
22 Sarmiento 19 5 5 9 18 22 20
23 Defensa y Justicia 17 5 5 7 13 17 20
24 Aldosivi 19 4 8 7 13 20 20
25 Temperley 18 5 5 8 14 22 20
26 Velez Sarsfield 18 5 4 9 15 26 19
27 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 14 28 19
28 San Martin (San Juan) 18 3 7 8 15 29 16
29 Belgrano 18 2 7 9 10 19 13
30 Arsenal 19 1 5 13 14 36 8
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Racing Club v Tigre (2100) aband.23'
Talleres v Lanus (2230)
Sunday, April 9
Banfield v Belgrano (1700)
Patronato v Independiente (1915)
San Martin (San Juan) v Union (Santa Fe) (2000)
River Plate v Quilmes (2115)
Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (2315)
Monday, April 10
Defensa y Justicia v Olimpo (2200)
Tuesday, April 11
Gimnasia-La Plata v Temperley (0015)