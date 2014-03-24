March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 23
Quilmes 0 Boca Juniors 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 San Lorenzo 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Arsenal 1
River Plate 2 Lanus 0
Saturday, March 22
Velez Sarsfield 1 Estudiantes 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Racing Club 2 Atletico Belgrano 0
Rosario Central 2 All Boys 0
Friday, March 21
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 0
Olimpo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 9 4 4 1 7 4 16
3 Godoy Cruz 9 4 3 2 12 8 15
4 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 15 13 14
5 River Plate 9 4 2 3 10 9 14
6 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
7 San Lorenzo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
8 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13
9 Lanus 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 3 3 3 11 9 12
11 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12
12 Boca Juniors 9 3 3 3 8 7 12
13 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
14 All Boys 9 3 3 3 8 11 12
15 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 5 2 13 15 11
16 Argentinos Juniors 9 2 4 3 5 7 10
17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9
18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
19 Arsenal 9 2 1 6 8 13 7
20 Quilmes 9 2 1 6 4 9 7
1: Copa Libertadores