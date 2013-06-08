June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 8
Arsenal 1 Quilmes 2
Atletico Belgrano 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Godoy Cruz 0 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 16 10 2 4 32 20 32
2 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29
3 River Plate 16 8 5 3 22 15 29
4 San Lorenzo 16 7 6 3 22 13 27
5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27
6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27
7 Arsenal 17 7 5 5 21 21 26
8 San Martin (San Juan) 17 6 5 6 28 25 23
9 Atletico Rafaela 16 5 7 4 18 16 22
10 Independiente 16 5 6 5 14 13 21
11 Atletico Belgrano 17 4 9 4 13 12 21
12 Racing Club 16 5 5 6 18 17 20
13 Tigre 17 6 2 9 20 27 20
14 All Boys 16 5 4 7 15 19 19
15 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 3 8 17 26 18
16 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16
17 Union (Santa Fe) 16 3 7 6 16 22 16
18 Velez Sarsfield 16 3 6 7 15 18 15
19 Boca Juniors 16 2 8 6 11 26 14
20 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 5 9 10 20 11
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 8
Velez Sarsfield v All Boys (2330)
Sunday, June 9
River Plate v Independiente (1715)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (1910)
Monday, June 10
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030)
Estudiantes v Lanus (2000)
Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (2210)
Tuesday, June 11
San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (0015)