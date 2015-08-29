Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Aldosivi 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Boca Juniors 2
Quilmes 0 Temperley 0
Friday, August 28
Argentinos Juniors 4 Crucero del Norte 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 22 15 4 3 38 18 49
2 San Lorenzo 21 14 4 3 34 13 46
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40
4 Rosario Central 21 10 9 2 30 20 39
5 River Plate 20 10 7 3 37 22 37
6 Belgrano 21 11 4 6 25 17 37
7 Independiente 21 9 9 3 28 17 36
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 10 5 7 32 25 35
9 Banfield 21 10 5 6 29 22 35
10 Tigre 21 9 7 5 21 16 34
11 Estudiantes 21 9 7 5 21 20 34
12 Lanus 21 7 9 5 23 19 30
13 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 9 5 33 31 30
14 San Martin (San Juan) 22 6 11 5 26 26 29
15 Quilmes 22 8 5 9 26 28 29
16 Newell's Old Boys 21 6 8 7 19 22 26
17 Aldosivi 22 7 5 10 26 33 26
18 Temperley 22 5 10 7 14 16 25
19 Argentinos Juniors 22 6 7 9 24 28 25
20 Velez Sarsfield 21 5 7 9 22 25 22
21 Godoy Cruz 21 5 7 9 18 26 22
22 Defensa y justicia 20 5 6 9 21 23 21
23 Sarmiento 21 4 9 8 18 23 21
24 Olimpo 21 4 9 8 14 19 21
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 21 3 11 7 17 25 20
26 Huracan 21 4 7 10 21 30 19
27 Atletico Rafaela 21 3 8 10 21 36 17
28 Nueva Chicago 21 2 8 11 12 25 14
29 Crucero del Norte 22 3 5 14 19 37 14
30 Arsenal 21 3 5 13 16 35 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 29
Newell's Old Boys v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)
Velez Sarsfield v Defensa y justicia (2330)
Sunday, August 30
Arsenal v Tigre (1810)
Godoy Cruz v Racing Club (1910)
San Lorenzo v Banfield (1910)
Sarmiento v Atletico Rafaela (2020)
River Plate v Huracan (2115)
Union (Santa Fe) v Rosario Central (2230)
Monday, August 31
Independiente v Estudiantes (0030)
Belgrano v Olimpo (2310)
Tuesday, September 1
Lanus v Nueva Chicago (0010)