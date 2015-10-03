Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Argentinos Juniors 2 Tigre 1
Arsenal 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
San Lorenzo 2 Rosario Central 2
Sarmiento 0 Estudiantes 1
Friday, October 2
Belgrano 1 Defensa y Justicia 0
Quilmes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 26 18 4 4 45 20 58
2 San Lorenzo 27 16 7 4 40 18 55
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 27 14 11 2 41 23 53
4 Racing Club 26 14 7 5 34 22 49
5 Belgrano 27 13 7 7 29 20 46
6 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45
7 Independiente 26 11 12 3 36 21 45
8 Estudiantes 27 12 9 6 27 25 45
9 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
10 Tigre 27 11 9 7 29 23 42
11 Quilmes 27 12 6 9 34 30 42
12 Lanus 26 9 11 6 29 23 38
13 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 26 10 7 9 34 33 37
15 Newell's Old Boys 26 8 9 9 22 24 33
16 San Martin (San Juan) 27 7 11 9 30 33 32
17 Argentinos Juniors 27 8 8 11 30 35 32
18 Sarmiento 27 7 9 11 22 27 30
19 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
20 Temperley 26 6 11 9 18 21 29
21 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29
22 Defensa y Justicia 26 7 6 13 25 29 27
23 Velez Sarsfield 26 6 8 12 25 33 26
24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26
25 Godoy Cruz 26 6 7 13 23 35 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24
27 Arsenal 27 6 6 15 23 40 24
28 Atletico Rafaela 27 4 11 12 28 45 23
29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17
30 Crucero del Norte 26 3 5 18 21 45 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (2330)
Sunday, October 4
Velez Sarsfield v Nueva Chicago (1700)
Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1900)
Godoy Cruz v Temperley (1915)
Boca Juniors v Crucero del Norte (2130)
Newell's Old Boys v Huracan (2230)
Monday, October 5
Independiente v River Plate (0030)
Aldosivi v Lanus (2300)
Tuesday, October 6
Banfield v Racing Club (0010)