Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, October 14
Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Sunday, October 13
Newell's Old Boys 1 River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 1 Rosario Central 1
Estudiantes 1 Racing Club 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Olimpo 2
Saturday, October 12
Arsenal 2 San Lorenzo 1
All Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 Quilmes 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 2 1 17 7 26
2 Arsenal 11 6 5 0 13 5 23
3 San Lorenzo 11 6 2 3 16 9 20
4 Boca Juniors 11 6 2 3 14 12 20
5 Atletico Rafaela 11 6 1 4 14 14 19
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 3 3 12 13 18
7 Estudiantes 11 3 7 1 10 7 16
8 Godoy Cruz 10 4 3 3 8 4 15
9 Atletico Belgrano 11 4 3 4 16 13 15
10 River Plate 11 4 2 5 8 7 14
11 Argentinos Juniors 11 4 2 5 9 13 14
12 Lanus 10 3 4 3 14 7 13
13 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 4 4 13 12 13
14 Quilmes 11 4 1 6 6 14 13
15 Tigre 11 3 3 5 8 11 12
16 Rosario Central 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
17 All Boys 11 2 5 4 9 9 11
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 3 2 6 6 11 11
19 Olimpo 11 2 4 5 11 16 10
20 Racing Club 11 0 2 9 3 19 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 14
Lanus v Godoy Cruz (2330)