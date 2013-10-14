Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, October 14 Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Sunday, October 13 Newell's Old Boys 1 River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 1 Rosario Central 1 Estudiantes 1 Racing Club 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Olimpo 2 Saturday, October 12 Arsenal 2 San Lorenzo 1 All Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Quilmes 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 2 1 17 7 26 2 Arsenal 11 6 5 0 13 5 23 3 San Lorenzo 11 6 2 3 16 9 20 4 Boca Juniors 11 6 2 3 14 12 20 5 Atletico Rafaela 11 6 1 4 14 14 19 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 3 3 12 13 18 7 Estudiantes 11 3 7 1 10 7 16 8 Godoy Cruz 10 4 3 3 8 4 15 9 Atletico Belgrano 11 4 3 4 16 13 15 10 River Plate 11 4 2 5 8 7 14 11 Argentinos Juniors 11 4 2 5 9 13 14 12 Lanus 10 3 4 3 14 7 13 13 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 4 4 13 12 13 14 Quilmes 11 4 1 6 6 14 13 15 Tigre 11 3 3 5 8 11 12 16 Rosario Central 11 3 3 5 10 14 12 17 All Boys 11 2 5 4 9 9 11 18 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 3 2 6 6 11 11 19 Olimpo 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 20 Racing Club 11 0 2 9 3 19 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 14 Lanus v Godoy Cruz (2330)