Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 6
Rosario Central 1 Lanus 2
Sunday, October 5
Racing Club 0 Atletico Rafaela 2
Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 2
Quilmes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 1
Saturday, October 4
Banfield 2 Atletico Belgrano 2
Defensa y justicia 2 Arsenal 1
San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 2
Friday, October 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 10 6 4 0 22 6 22
-------------------------
2 Lanus 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
3 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18
4 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
5 Newell's Old Boys 10 4 5 1 12 11 17
6 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 14 11 16
7 Racing Club 10 5 1 4 15 15 16
8 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 11 10 14
9 Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 10 12 14
10 Tigre 9 4 1 4 13 8 13
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 4 3 9 9 13
12 Rosario Central 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
13 San Lorenzo 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 11 14 13
15 Banfield 10 3 2 5 11 12 11
16 Defensa y justicia 10 3 2 5 14 19 11
17 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 3 5 11 15 9
18 Olimpo 10 2 2 6 6 11 8
19 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
20 Quilmes 10 1 4 5 12 18 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 6
Godoy Cruz v Independiente (2330)