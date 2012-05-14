May 1 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Boca Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Argentinos Juniors 2 Racing Club 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1
Lanus 2 Banfield 1
Saturday, May 12
San Lorenzo 1 Olimpo 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Independiente 0 All Boys 3
Newell's Old Boys 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Friday, May 11
Estudiantes 1 Godoy Cruz 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 14 8 4 2 20 10 28
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 14 7 5 2 23 13 26
3 Tigre 14 7 4 3 19 10 25
4 Arsenal 14 7 4 3 19 12 25
5 All Boys 14 6 6 2 14 9 24
6 Velez Sarsfield 13 5 6 2 17 10 21
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 18 15 21
8 Lanus 14 6 2 6 15 13 20
9 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 4 5 13 11 19
10 Estudiantes 14 5 4 5 15 18 19
11 Union (Santa Fe) 14 4 6 4 18 18 18
12 San Lorenzo 14 4 6 4 15 16 18
13 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 6 4 12 15 18
14 Independiente 14 5 2 7 18 22 17
15 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 17 18 16
16 Racing Club 14 4 3 7 14 18 15
17 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 3 6 14 19 15
18 Godoy Cruz 14 1 7 6 7 15 10
19 Banfield 14 2 4 8 13 26 10
20 Olimpo 14 2 2 10 14 27 8
1: Copa Libertadores