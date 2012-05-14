May 1 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Boca Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Racing Club 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1 Lanus 2 Banfield 1 Saturday, May 12 San Lorenzo 1 Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Independiente 0 All Boys 3 Newell's Old Boys 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Friday, May 11 Estudiantes 1 Godoy Cruz 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 14 8 4 2 20 10 28 ------------------------- 2 Boca Juniors 14 7 5 2 23 13 26 3 Tigre 14 7 4 3 19 10 25 4 Arsenal 14 7 4 3 19 12 25 5 All Boys 14 6 6 2 14 9 24 6 Velez Sarsfield 13 5 6 2 17 10 21 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 18 15 21 8 Lanus 14 6 2 6 15 13 20 9 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 4 5 13 11 19 10 Estudiantes 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 11 Union (Santa Fe) 14 4 6 4 18 18 18 12 San Lorenzo 14 4 6 4 15 16 18 13 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 6 4 12 15 18 14 Independiente 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 15 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 17 18 16 16 Racing Club 14 4 3 7 14 18 15 17 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 3 6 14 19 15 18 Godoy Cruz 14 1 7 6 7 15 10 19 Banfield 14 2 4 8 13 26 10 20 Olimpo 14 2 2 10 14 27 8 1: Copa Libertadores