UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, November 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Belgrano 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 5 0 13 5 26 2 Atletico Belgrano 13 7 4 2 17 9 25 3 Velez Sarsfield 12 7 2 3 16 9 23 4 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21 5 Lanus 12 6 2 4 13 7 20 6 Boca Juniors 12 5 4 3 16 16 19 7 Godoy Cruz 12 5 3 4 10 13 18 8 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 9 10 17 9 River Plate 12 4 4 4 21 14 16 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 4 4 16 16 16 11 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 12 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 4 5 17 18 16 13 Quilmes 12 3 6 3 13 14 15 14 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 10 16 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 1 7 16 17 13 16 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 17 Argentinos Juniors 12 3 4 5 13 19 13 18 San Lorenzo 12 2 6 4 8 13 12 19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 12 0 3 9 9 20 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 3 Argentinos Juniors v San Martin (San Juan) (1700) Union (Santa Fe) v Estudiantes (1910) Boca Juniors v San Lorenzo (2115) Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (2320) Sunday, November 4 Godoy Cruz v Newell's Old Boys (2015) Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015) All Boys v River Plate (2230) Monday, November 5 Tigre v Racing Club (2315) Tuesday, November 6 Independiente v Lanus (0030)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.