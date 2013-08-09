Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Friday
Friday, August 9
Olimpo 0 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
2 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
5 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Quilmes 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
12 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 River Plate 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 9
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2210)
Saturday, August 10
River Plate v Rosario Central (0015)