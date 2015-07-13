July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 13
Aldosivi 1 Rosario Central 3
Sunday, July 12
Sarmiento 0 Boca Juniors 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Crucero del Norte 0
Independiente 3 Olimpo 1
Newell's Old Boys 3 Racing Club 0
Nueva Chicago 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Saturday, July 11
Huracan 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Lanus 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Quilmes 0 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 1
Belgrano 2 Argentinos Juniors 1
River Plate 1 Temperley 1
Friday, July 10
Estudiantes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Arsenal 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 16 10 4 2 26 11 34
2 San Lorenzo 16 10 3 3 24 9 33
-------------------------
3 River Plate 16 8 7 1 28 17 31
4 Rosario Central 16 8 7 1 24 15 31
5 Racing Club 16 8 6 2 21 11 30
6 Belgrano 16 9 3 4 21 12 30
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 7 5 4 23 18 26
8 Tigre 15 7 5 3 16 11 26
9 Newell's Old Boys 16 7 5 4 19 15 26
10 Banfield 16 7 4 5 21 18 25
11 Lanus 16 6 6 4 20 16 24
12 Estudiantes 16 6 6 4 16 17 24
13 Independiente 16 5 8 3 22 16 23
14 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 8 3 25 23 23
15 Aldosivi 16 6 3 7 21 23 21
16 Argentinos Juniors 16 5 6 5 13 16 21
17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 8 4 20 20 20
18 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 16 19 20
19 Velez Sarsfield 15 5 3 7 17 17 18
20 Temperley 16 4 6 6 12 14 18
21 Sarmiento 16 4 6 6 16 19 18
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 3 9 4 14 18 18
23 Quilmes 16 4 4 8 18 24 16
24 Huracan 16 3 5 8 15 21 14
25 Crucero del Norte 16 3 4 9 13 23 13
26 Defensa y justicia 16 2 6 8 14 21 12
27 Atletico Rafaela 16 2 6 8 15 25 12
28 Olimpo 16 1 8 7 7 17 11
29 Arsenal 16 1 5 10 7 23 8
30 Nueva Chicago 16 0 7 9 7 22 7
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, July 14
Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (0010)