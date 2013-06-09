June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Rafaela 2 River Plate 2 Independiente 1 Saturday, June 8 Velez Sarsfield 0 All Boys 0 aband.26' Arsenal 1 Quilmes 2 Atletico Belgrano 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Tigre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 16 10 2 4 32 20 32 2 River Plate 17 9 5 3 24 16 32 3 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29 4 San Lorenzo 16 7 6 3 22 13 27 5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27 6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27 7 Arsenal 17 7 5 5 21 21 26 8 San Martin (San Juan) 17 6 5 6 28 25 23 9 Atletico Rafaela 17 5 8 4 20 18 23 10 Atletico Belgrano 17 4 9 4 13 12 21 11 Independiente 17 5 6 6 15 15 21 12 Racing Club 16 5 5 6 18 17 20 13 Tigre 17 6 2 9 20 27 20 14 All Boys 16 5 4 7 15 19 19 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 16 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16 17 Union (Santa Fe) 16 3 7 6 16 22 16 18 Velez Sarsfield 16 3 6 7 15 18 15 19 Boca Juniors 16 2 8 6 11 26 14 20 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 5 9 10 20 11 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 8 Velez Sarsfield v All Boys (2330) aband.26' Monday, June 10 Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030) Estudiantes v Lanus (2000) Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (2210) Tuesday, June 11 San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (0015)