- Sept 3 Results and
standings from the Argentine
championship matches on Saturday
San Lorenzo 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Tigre 1 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 4 2 2 0 6 1 8
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 5 1 8
4 Lanus 4 2 2 0 2 0 8
5 Tigre 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
8 San Lorenzo 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
9 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
10 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
11 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
12 All Boys 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
13 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
14 Arsenal 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
15 Independiente 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
16 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
17 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
18 Estudiantes 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
18 Olimpo 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
20 Banfield 5 0 0 5 0 8 0
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Alastair Himmer)