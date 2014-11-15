Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 15
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Banfield 1
San Lorenzo 4 Belgrano 0
Friday, November 14
Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Defensa y justicia 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 15 9 5 1 29 9 32
-------------------------
2 Lanus 15 9 3 3 23 17 30
3 Racing Club 15 9 2 4 24 16 29
4 Independiente 15 8 3 4 25 21 27
5 Boca Juniors 15 8 2 5 19 17 26
6 Estudiantes 15 8 2 5 18 16 26
7 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
8 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22
9 Newell's Old Boys 14 5 6 3 17 17 21
10 Tigre 15 6 2 7 22 18 20
11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20
12 Arsenal 15 5 4 6 16 19 19
13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18
15 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17
16 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17
17 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17
18 Defensa y justicia 15 4 3 8 18 28 15
19 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13
20 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 15
Quilmes v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, November 16
Godoy Cruz v Estudiantes (2000)
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
River Plate v Olimpo (2115)
Monday, November 17
Arsenal v Boca Juniors (0030)
Independiente v Lanus (2330)