April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 22
Tigre 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 0
Sunday, April 21
Godoy Cruz 1 River Plate 2
Arsenal 1 San Lorenzo 3
Atletico Rafaela 2 Independiente 0
Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Saturday, April 20
Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 0
All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Newell's Old Boys 3
Friday, April 19
Racing Club 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 10 6 4 0 15 4 22
2 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 1 2 19 11 22
3 River Plate 10 6 2 2 13 9 20
4 Atletico Rafaela 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
5 Quilmes 10 4 4 2 16 13 16
6 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 10 8 16
7 Arsenal 10 4 4 2 12 11 16
8 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
9 Atletico Belgrano 10 3 5 2 9 7 14
10 San Lorenzo 10 3 4 3 9 9 13
11 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
12 All Boys 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
13 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 3 4 14 18 12
14 Union (Santa Fe) 10 2 5 3 9 11 11
15 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
16 Independiente 10 2 3 5 6 11 9
17 Boca Juniors 10 1 6 3 8 16 9
18 San Martin (San Juan) 10 1 5 4 13 16 8
19 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 4 5 4 10 7
20 Estudiantes 10 0 4 6 8 16 4