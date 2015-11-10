Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 9 Crucero del Norte 0 Aldosivi 2 Huracan 1 Belgrano 1 Nueva Chicago 2 Quilmes 1 Temperley 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Sunday, November 8 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Rosario Central 3 Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0 Racing Club 0 Saturday, November 7 Estudiantes 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Olimpo 1 Banfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 0 Friday, November 6 Lanus 2 Sarmiento 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 30 20 4 6 49 26 64 2 San Lorenzo 30 18 7 5 44 20 61 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 30 16 11 3 47 26 59 4 Racing Club 30 16 9 5 40 23 57 5 Independiente 30 14 12 4 44 22 54 6 Belgrano 30 14 9 7 33 23 51 7 Estudiantes 30 14 9 7 34 28 51 8 Banfield 30 14 8 8 38 32 50 9 River Plate 30 13 10 7 46 33 49 10 Tigre 30 12 10 8 32 25 46 11 Quilmes 30 13 6 11 38 37 45 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 8 10 41 38 44 13 Lanus 30 10 12 8 33 29 42 14 Union (Santa Fe) 30 9 14 7 38 37 41 15 Aldosivi 30 11 7 12 37 40 40 16 Newell's Old Boys 30 10 10 10 27 30 40 17 San Martin (San Juan) 30 8 13 9 32 34 37 18 Olimpo 30 8 12 10 23 26 36 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 7 13 10 26 31 34 20 Argentinos Juniors 30 8 9 13 30 38 33 21 Defensa y Justicia 30 8 8 14 27 31 32 22 Godoy Cruz 30 8 8 14 32 40 32 23 Huracan 30 6 12 12 29 37 30 24 Sarmiento 30 7 9 14 24 34 30 25 Temperley 30 6 12 12 19 29 30 26 Nueva Chicago 30 7 8 15 29 38 29 27 Velez Sarsfield 30 7 8 15 27 37 29 28 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 25 44 27 29 Atletico Rafaela 30 4 11 15 29 51 23 30 Crucero del Norte 30 3 5 22 21 55 14 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Copa Libertadores