Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 9
Crucero del Norte 0 Aldosivi 2
Huracan 1 Belgrano 1
Nueva Chicago 2 Quilmes 1
Temperley 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Sunday, November 8
Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Rosario Central 3 Boca Juniors 1
Tigre 0 Racing Club 0
Saturday, November 7
Estudiantes 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Olimpo 1 Banfield 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Defensa y Justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 0
Friday, November 6
Lanus 2 Sarmiento 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Boca Juniors 30 20 4 6 49 26 64
2 San Lorenzo 30 18 7 5 44 20 61
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 30 16 11 3 47 26 59
4 Racing Club 30 16 9 5 40 23 57
5 Independiente 30 14 12 4 44 22 54
6 Belgrano 30 14 9 7 33 23 51
7 Estudiantes 30 14 9 7 34 28 51
8 Banfield 30 14 8 8 38 32 50
9 River Plate 30 13 10 7 46 33 49
10 Tigre 30 12 10 8 32 25 46
11 Quilmes 30 13 6 11 38 37 45
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 8 10 41 38 44
13 Lanus 30 10 12 8 33 29 42
14 Union (Santa Fe) 30 9 14 7 38 37 41
15 Aldosivi 30 11 7 12 37 40 40
16 Newell's Old Boys 30 10 10 10 27 30 40
17 San Martin (San Juan) 30 8 13 9 32 34 37
18 Olimpo 30 8 12 10 23 26 36
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 7 13 10 26 31 34
20 Argentinos Juniors 30 8 9 13 30 38 33
21 Defensa y Justicia 30 8 8 14 27 31 32
22 Godoy Cruz 30 8 8 14 32 40 32
23 Huracan 30 6 12 12 29 37 30
24 Sarmiento 30 7 9 14 24 34 30
25 Temperley 30 6 12 12 19 29 30
26 Nueva Chicago 30 7 8 15 29 38 29
27 Velez Sarsfield 30 7 8 15 27 37 29
28 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 25 44 27
29 Atletico Rafaela 30 4 11 15 29 51 23
30 Crucero del Norte 30 3 5 22 21 55 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Copa Libertadores