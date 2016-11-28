UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Defensa y Justicia 1 Patronato 2 Sunday, November 27 Racing Club 3 Independiente 0 Aldosivi 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1 Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1 Boca Juniors 2 Sarmiento 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Saturday, November 26 Atletico Tucuman 0 Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 1 Olimpo 1 Banfield 3 Estudiantes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Tigre 3 Quilmes 0 Friday, November 25 Talleres 0 Arsenal 0 Temperley 1 Lanus 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 11 8 2 1 20 8 26 2 Newell's Old Boys 11 7 3 1 14 7 24 3 Boca Juniors 11 6 4 1 23 8 22 4 Racing Club 11 6 3 2 19 9 21 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 11 6 3 2 20 13 21 6 River Plate 11 5 4 2 18 11 19 7 Lanus 11 5 4 2 12 6 19 8 Talleres 11 5 3 3 11 6 18 9 Banfield 11 5 3 3 15 14 18 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 5 2 4 9 6 17 ------------------------- 11 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 13 15 17 12 Tigre 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 13 Patronato 11 5 1 5 12 10 16 14 Independiente 11 4 4 3 8 9 16 15 Quilmes 11 4 4 3 9 12 16 16 Union (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 9 10 15 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 4 3 6 7 13 18 Rosario Central 11 2 6 3 12 10 12 19 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 20 Atletico Tucuman 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 21 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 2 5 7 10 11 22 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 12 10 23 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 10 15 10 24 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 1 7 7 17 10 25 Temperley 11 2 3 6 6 16 9 26 Huracan 11 1 5 5 7 11 8 27 Defensa y Justicia 11 1 5 5 7 13 8 28 Belgrano 11 1 5 5 5 11 8 29 Aldosivi 11 1 5 5 5 12 8 30 Arsenal 11 0 4 7 8 22 4 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 28 Gimnasia-La Plata v Union (Santa Fe) (2210) Tuesday, November 29 San Martin (San Juan) v Atletico Rafaela (0020)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.