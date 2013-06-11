June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 10
Newell's Old Boys 5 Union (Santa Fe) 0
San Lorenzo 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Estudiantes 2 Lanus 0 aband.45'
Sunday, June 9
Racing Club 2 Boca Juniors 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Rafaela 2
River Plate 2 Independiente 1
Saturday, June 8
Velez Sarsfield 0 All Boys 0 aband.26'
Arsenal 1 Quilmes 2
Atletico Belgrano 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Godoy Cruz 0 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 17 11 2 4 37 20 35
2 River Plate 17 9 5 3 24 16 32
3 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29
4 San Lorenzo 17 7 7 3 23 14 28
5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27
6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27
7 Arsenal 17 7 5 5 21 21 26
8 San Martin (San Juan) 17 6 5 6 28 25 23
9 Racing Club 17 6 5 6 20 17 23
10 Atletico Rafaela 17 5 8 4 20 18 23
11 Atletico Belgrano 17 4 9 4 13 12 21
12 Independiente 17 5 6 6 15 15 21
13 Tigre 17 6 2 9 20 27 20
14 All Boys 16 5 4 7 15 19 19
15 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 5 4 8 19 28 19
16 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16
17 Union (Santa Fe) 17 3 7 7 16 27 16
18 Velez Sarsfield 16 3 6 7 15 18 15
19 Boca Juniors 17 2 8 7 11 28 14
20 Argentinos Juniors 17 2 6 9 11 21 12
