March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Sunday, March 10
Atletico Rafaela 1 Boca Juniors 1
River Plate 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 1
Saturday, March 9
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 3 awd.
Estudiantes 2 Newell's Old Boys 4
Union (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1
Friday, March 8
Independiente 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 5 4 0 1 8 6 12
2 Godoy Cruz 5 3 2 0 6 3 11
3 Lanus 4 3 1 0 8 0 10
4 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
5 Tigre 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
6 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
7 Quilmes 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
8 Racing Club 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
9 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
10 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 3 1 8 6 6
11 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 0 3 4 3 6
12 San Lorenzo 5 1 3 1 3 2 6
13 Independiente 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
14 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
15 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
16 Boca Juniors 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 2 8 3
18 Estudiantes 5 0 2 3 7 12 2
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 0 2 3 6 12 2
20 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 11
Lanus v Arsenal (2210)
Tuesday, March 12
Argentinos Juniors v Quilmes (0015)