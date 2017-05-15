May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, May 15 Arsenal 2 Temperley 0 Defensa y Justicia 2 Quilmes 0 Sunday, May 14 Independiente 2 Racing Club 0 Patronato 2 Sarmiento 2 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Rosario Central 3 Saturday, May 13 Olimpo 2 Aldosivi 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Banfield 1 Lanus 0 Estudiantes 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1 Talleres 1 Belgrano 1 Friday, May 12 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 24 14 7 3 49 21 49 2 San Lorenzo 24 14 4 6 40 28 46 3 River Plate 23 13 6 4 41 23 45 4 Newell's Old Boys 24 13 6 5 34 20 45 5 Banfield 24 14 3 7 33 25 45 ------------------------- 6 Estudiantes 24 12 8 4 38 22 44 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 24 13 5 6 29 18 44 8 Racing Club 24 13 3 8 40 31 42 9 Independiente 23 11 8 4 30 16 41 10 Rosario Central 24 10 7 7 31 23 37 11 Lanus 24 10 6 8 27 23 36 ------------------------- 12 Talleres 24 9 7 8 24 21 34 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 24 9 7 8 20 17 34 14 Defensa y Justicia 23 9 7 7 20 18 34 15 Atletico Rafaela 24 9 6 9 25 21 33 16 Godoy Cruz 24 9 4 11 24 29 31 17 Union (Santa Fe) 24 7 8 9 22 29 29 18 Atletico Tucuman 23 7 7 9 27 28 28 19 Olimpo 23 6 9 8 23 23 27 20 Temperley 24 7 6 11 21 31 27 21 Patronato 24 6 8 10 24 32 26 22 San Martin (San Juan) 24 5 10 9 19 32 25 23 Velez Sarsfield 23 7 4 12 20 34 25 24 Huracan 24 5 9 10 19 22 24 25 Tigre 23 6 6 11 27 34 24 26 Sarmiento 24 5 7 12 22 33 22 27 Quilmes 24 6 4 14 15 36 22 28 Aldosivi 24 4 8 12 13 31 20 29 Belgrano 24 3 9 12 15 27 18 30 Arsenal 23 3 5 15 18 42 14 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 16 Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (0015)