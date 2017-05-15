May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, May 15
Arsenal 2 Temperley 0
Defensa y Justicia 2 Quilmes 0
Sunday, May 14
Independiente 2 Racing Club 0
Patronato 2 Sarmiento 2
Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Rosario Central 3
Saturday, May 13
Olimpo 2 Aldosivi 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Tucuman 0
Banfield 1 Lanus 0
Estudiantes 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 1 Belgrano 1
Friday, May 12
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 24 14 7 3 49 21 49
2 San Lorenzo 24 14 4 6 40 28 46
3 River Plate 23 13 6 4 41 23 45
4 Newell's Old Boys 24 13 6 5 34 20 45
5 Banfield 24 14 3 7 33 25 45
-------------------------
6 Estudiantes 24 12 8 4 38 22 44
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 24 13 5 6 29 18 44
8 Racing Club 24 13 3 8 40 31 42
9 Independiente 23 11 8 4 30 16 41
10 Rosario Central 24 10 7 7 31 23 37
11 Lanus 24 10 6 8 27 23 36
-------------------------
12 Talleres 24 9 7 8 24 21 34
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 24 9 7 8 20 17 34
14 Defensa y Justicia 23 9 7 7 20 18 34
15 Atletico Rafaela 24 9 6 9 25 21 33
16 Godoy Cruz 24 9 4 11 24 29 31
17 Union (Santa Fe) 24 7 8 9 22 29 29
18 Atletico Tucuman 23 7 7 9 27 28 28
19 Olimpo 23 6 9 8 23 23 27
20 Temperley 24 7 6 11 21 31 27
21 Patronato 24 6 8 10 24 32 26
22 San Martin (San Juan) 24 5 10 9 19 32 25
23 Velez Sarsfield 23 7 4 12 20 34 25
24 Huracan 24 5 9 10 19 22 24
25 Tigre 23 6 6 11 27 34 24
26 Sarmiento 24 5 7 12 22 33 22
27 Quilmes 24 6 4 14 15 36 22
28 Aldosivi 24 4 8 12 13 31 20
29 Belgrano 24 3 9 12 15 27 18
30 Arsenal 23 3 5 15 18 42 14
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 16
Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (0015)