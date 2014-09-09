Sept 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 8
Quilmes 4 Arsenal 0
Sunday, September 7
Olimpo 0 Boca Juniors 1
River Plate 2 Tigre 0
Godoy Cruz 1 Defensa y justicia 1
Racing Club 1 Lanus 3
Rosario Central 1 San Lorenzo 1
Saturday, September 6
Banfield 0 Independiente 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Estudiantes 3 Atletico Belgrano 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12
4 Independiente 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
5 Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
6 Lanus 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
7 Estudiantes 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
8 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 8 9
12 Godoy Cruz 6 2 2 2 7 9 8
13 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 8 9 6
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
15 Banfield 6 2 0 4 5 8 6
16 Atletico Belgrano 6 1 2 3 7 8 5
17 Defensa y justicia 6 1 2 3 7 13 5
18 Tigre 6 1 1 4 5 6 4
19 Olimpo 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
20 San Lorenzo 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
1: Copa Libertadores