Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Aldosivi 1 Banfield 3
Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Quilmes 1 Independiente 1
Rosario Central 2 Patronato 1
San Lorenzo 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday, September 16
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Talleres 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
2 Independiente 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
4 Union (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
-------------------------
5 River Plate 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
6 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
7 Atletico Tucuman 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
9 Newell's Old Boys 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
10 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
11 Lanus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
12 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
13 Rosario Central 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
14 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
15 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
16 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
17 Temperley 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
18 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
19 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
20 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
21 Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
22 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
23 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
24 Talleres 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
25 Defensa y Justicia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
26 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
27 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
27 Patronato 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
29 Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
29 Tigre 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 17
Sarmiento v Newell's Old Boys (2315)
Sunday, September 18
Atletico Tucuman v Estudiantes (1700)
Temperley v Arsenal (1715)
Belgrano v Olimpo (1900)
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (1900)
River Plate v San Martin (San Juan) (2100)
Racing Club v Defensa y Justicia (2300)
Monday, September 19
Tigre v Huracan (2200)
Tuesday, September 20
Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Rafaela (0015)