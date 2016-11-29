Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Atletico Rafaela 3 Defensa y Justicia 1 Patronato 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Sunday, November 27 Racing Club 3 Independiente 0 Aldosivi 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1 Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1 Boca Juniors 2 Sarmiento 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Saturday, November 26 Atletico Tucuman 0 Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 1 Olimpo 1 Banfield 3 Estudiantes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Tigre 3 Quilmes 0 Friday, November 25 Talleres 0 Arsenal 0 Temperley 1 Lanus 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 11 8 2 1 20 8 26 2 Newell's Old Boys 11 7 3 1 14 7 24 3 Boca Juniors 11 6 4 1 23 8 22 4 Racing Club 11 6 3 2 19 9 21 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 11 6 3 2 20 13 21 6 River Plate 11 5 4 2 18 11 19 7 Lanus 11 5 4 2 12 6 19 8 Talleres 11 5 3 3 11 6 18 9 Banfield 11 5 3 3 15 14 18 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 5 2 4 9 6 17 ------------------------- 11 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 13 15 17 12 Tigre 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 13 Patronato 11 5 1 5 12 10 16 14 Union (Santa Fe) 11 4 4 3 10 11 16 15 Independiente 11 4 4 3 8 9 16 16 Quilmes 11 4 4 3 9 12 16 17 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 2 5 10 10 14 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 5 3 7 8 14 19 Rosario Central 11 2 6 3 12 10 12 20 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 21 Atletico Tucuman 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 22 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 12 10 23 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 4 5 10 18 10 24 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 1 7 7 17 10 25 Temperley 11 2 3 6 6 16 9 26 Huracan 11 1 5 5 7 11 8 27 Defensa y Justicia 11 1 5 5 7 13 8 28 Belgrano 11 1 5 5 5 11 8 29 Aldosivi 11 1 5 5 5 12 8 30 Arsenal 11 0 4 7 8 22 4 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana