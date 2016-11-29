Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Atletico Rafaela 3 Defensa y Justicia 1 Patronato 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Sunday, November 27 Racing Club 3 Independiente 0 Aldosivi 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1 Huracan 0 San Lorenzo 1 Boca Juniors 2 Sarmiento 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Saturday, November 26 Atletico Tucuman 0 Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 1 Olimpo 1 Banfield 3 Estudiantes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Tigre 3 Quilmes 0 Friday, November 25 Talleres 0 Arsenal 0 Temperley 1 Lanus 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 11 8 2 1 20 8 26 2 Newell's Old Boys 11 7 3 1 14 7 24 3 Boca Juniors 11 6 4 1 23 8 22 4 Racing Club 11 6 3 2 19 9 21 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 11 6 3 2 20 13 21 6 River Plate 11 5 4 2 18 11 19 7 Lanus 11 5 4 2 12 6 19 8 Talleres 11 5 3 3 11 6 18 9 Banfield 11 5 3 3 15 14 18 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 5 2 4 9 6 17 ------------------------- 11 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 13 15 17 12 Tigre 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 13 Patronato 11 5 1 5 12 10 16 14 Union (Santa Fe) 11 4 4 3 10 11 16 15 Independiente 11 4 4 3 8 9 16 16 Quilmes 11 4 4 3 9 12 16 17 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 2 5 10 10 14 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 5 3 7 8 14 19 Rosario Central 11 2 6 3 12 10 12 20 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 21 Atletico Tucuman 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 22 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 12 10 23 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 4 5 10 18 10 24 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 1 7 7 17 10 25 Temperley 11 2 3 6 6 16 9 26 Huracan 11 1 5 5 7 11 8 27 Defensa y Justicia 11 1 5 5 7 13 8 28 Belgrano 11 1 5 5 5 11 8 29 Aldosivi 11 1 5 5 5 12 8 30 Arsenal 11 0 4 7 8 22 4 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)